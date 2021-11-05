Warwickshire Libraries Go Green in Support of Climate Change Emergency

As part of Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to supporting the climate change emergency, Warwickshire Libraries have developed a brand-new range of reusable literary themed merchandise.

With cotton tote bags, coffee cups and water bottles, and designs ranging from the Hungry Caterpillar and Harry Potter to Shakespeare, the merchandise is ideal for any book lover who cares about the environment.

Available to purchase in county council managed libraries, this is a great chance for customers that might not have been to their local library for a while to return and pick up some early Christmas gifts.

Warwickshire Libraries had a busy October, with both virtual and in person events celebrating Libraries Week, which ran from 4th – 10th October. Events included everything from Rhyme Time to author panels and virtual reading events. Check out the latest events at Warwickshire Libraries and find out what activities are available for children at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Economy and Place said: ‘I am so pleased to see our libraries offering their full services again and, with their new merchandise now on sale, it’s a great time for customers to visit and see what’s on offer. Each item promotes our amazing library service and this sustainable range is a great gift idea for any book lover. I would encourage everyone to pop to your local library and take a look at the new range and share the Warwickshire library love.”

www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries