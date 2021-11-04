More people needed to be the ‘Voice of Warwickshire’ in North Warwickshire, Nuneaton & Bedworth, and Rugby!

The Council wants to be able to listen to the voices of more people in North Warwickshire, Nuneaton & Bedworth, and Rugby.

Warwickshire County Council has had a fantastic response to its new residents’ panel, ‘Voice of Warwickshire’, with over 500 residents already signed up to share their views – but the Council wants to be able to listen to the voices of more people in North Warwickshire, Nuneaton & Bedworth, and Rugby.

The Council also wants more people aged under 40 from across Warwickshire’s different communities to sign up to get involved, particularly people aged 18 – 24.

The County Council wants their decisions and priorities to be informed by the views of a representative group of residents from across the county, to help them to understand people’s needs and improve how they work with communities in tackling the huge challenges that Warwickshire faces in a world that has been changed by COVID-19.

The County Council would like more people who live in North Warwickshire, Nuneaton & Bedworth, and Rugby to sign up to help them deliver the new Council Plan, as well as more people aged under 40 from across the county’s communities.

By getting involved, people can help the Council focus on big issues in Warwickshire, like health and wellbeing, climate change and sustainability, community safety, education, transport, economic growth, inequalities and inclusion, and more.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy and Place, said:

“Our goal is to give people the chance to get more involved in big decisions that affect Warwickshire and the area where they live over the next few years. “We want to encourage a broad and diverse range of residents to sign up and share their opinions and experiences of living in Warwickshire.”

To be eligible to take part, people need to be 18 or over and live in Warwickshire. The County Council is asking people to sign up initially for 12 months.

Once you register as a Voice of Warwickshire member, around 4 times a year Warwickshire County Council will ask you to give them your opinions, mainly using online polls and short surveys.

If you are unable to participate online, the County Council would still like to hear from you and will be able to arrange another way for you to share your views. The closing date for registering is 14th November 2021.

You can sign up to be a Voice of Warwickshire member by either:

visiting https://bit.ly/VoiceofWarwickshire or

if you don’t have access to the internet, by calling 01926 410410 (Monday – Thursday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-4.30pm).

The County Council will then ask you to provide some basic information about yourself in the first instance.

