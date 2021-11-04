Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund: Electric Vehicle Charging and Air-Sourced Heat Pumps @ Kineton Sports and Social Club

Kineton Sports and Social Club (KSSC) will soon be a lot more sustainable thanks to Warwickshire County Council’s Green Shoots Fund.

Kineton Sports and Social Club were successful in their Green Shoots bid for £ 8,995 in funding to provide:

Installation of one set of twin-head electric vehicle charging points, facilitating charging for staff, members and guests; and

Installation of low carbon air-source heat pumps. They will extract heat from the surroundings and use it to heat the entrance lobby and main entertainment hall.

The three key outcomes that will be delivered by these upgrades are

Supporting sustainable energy usage; Increasing access to electric vehicle charging points in Kineton; and Helping to encourage Kineton residents to consider switching to greener fuel

Kineton Sports and Social Club (KSSC) is keen to take steps to help face the challenges of the climate emergency. The village of Kineton previously only featured one public electric vehicle charging point, and so the addition of the new dual device will give both residents and visitors considerably greater access to green transport infrastructure and by doing so, help to promote the wider adoption of electric vehicles in the area.

Alongside these adaptations, made possible by Warwickshire County Council’s Green Shoots grant funding, the club has recently installed new double glazing and insulation, as well as toilets with minimal or no water use. The club also hosts a solar panel array, which can be used to supply the electricity to the new electric vehicle charging units.

Heat pumps, electrically powered devices that absorb heat from the air around a building, are rising in popularity in the UK and the new installation, alongside their existing solar panel array, will help KSSC reduce carbon emissions and, at the same time, reduce running and maintenance costs (when compared with traditional heating methods).

Together, these advancements will improve the energy efficiency of the club premises and help drive forward the journey towards a more sustainable future.

Haydn Dunant, Business Development Manager, at Kineton Sports and Social Club, said: “KSSC are committed to being a green organsiation and the Green Shoots programme has allowed us to invest in sustainable energy. This project has allowed us to further demonstrate to the local community that we are passionate about helping the planet and the new air source pumps and electric charging points we see as a hugely positive step in the right direction. We will continue to look at ways to lower our carbon footprint and benefit all users of our wonderful facility.”

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “We all know that action on climate change needs to take centre stage if we are to create a positive and sustainable future. The steps taken by Kineton Sports and Social Club, their adoption of exciting new green technologies, are excellent examples of the kind of action that can be taken by individuals, businesses, and community groups, large and small, to reduce our collective carbon footprint by tackling one of the biggest and often overlooked polluters, our homes and shared premises.

“I hope that clubs and community groups across Warwickshire can look to the example set by Kineton Sports and Social Club when considering the part that they can play in making the county sustainable, now and for future generations.”

Further information about the Kineton Sports and Social Club can be found on their website https://www.kinetonssc.org.uk/ and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Kineton.Sports.Social.Club/

