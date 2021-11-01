New look Local Offer set to make a difference in Warwickshire

Children and young people with special educational needs and or disabilities (SEND) and their families are able to find out more about services available to them thanks to a new look Local Offer.

The Local Offer is a one stop shop for parents and carers and families of children with SEND up to the age of 25 to help them to access clear and accessible information on education, health and social care, training and employment, leisure and support in preparing for adulthood. It aims to provide information and support from early help through to more complex needs.

The new and improved site - https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/send has been coproduced with parents, carers and children whose experiences and opinions have helped shape the new look and feel to ensure that the site is easily accessible and has the right information and advice. Warwickshire County Council would welcome any feedback to fis@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Talking about the Local Offer, Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Education and Children's Services at Warwickshire County Council said:

“The redesign of the Local Offer means it has a fresh new look with eye catching icons making accessing the information and support families need much easier. The site was also co-produced with parents, carers, children and young people, along with our key stakeholders to ensure that it meets the needs of those accessing the site.

“As a local area we are committed to improving outcomes for children and young people with SEND and by ensuring that families have access to a vast range of information and support through the new Local Offer, I am hoping that we are taking some steps towards achieving just that."