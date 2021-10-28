Warwickshire residents urged to think safety on Bonfire Night

As bonfire night approaches, Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are asking residents to think safety first.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: "Bonfire night is one of the busiest nights of the year for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and our other emergency services, dealing with small fires and firework related incidents. Unfortunately, a number of these happen at back garden firework displays and are the result of people misusing fireworks, not following the firework code or lighting fireworks when under the influence of alcohol."

"Whether you choose to visit an organised display or private firework party this year, please follow our advice so that everyone can stay safe."

Members of the public intending to visit an organised event should make sure that it is COVID safe and that they abide by any national, local or event-specific COVID-19 safety advice. Visitors should stay home if they feel unwell or have symptoms of COVID-19.

If you are intending to use fireworks in your garden, then please follow the guidelines below to help keep you and the ones you love safe:

Check the fireworks you have purchased are suitable for the size of the garden and conform to British Standards

Ensure your bonfire / fireworks are away from trees, fences and your property, as they could easily catch fire

Do not tamper with fireworks and do not try to relight a firework. It could blow up in your face

Warn neighbours, especially the elderly and those with animals, about your display

One person - clearly identified - should be responsible for fireworks

Do not drink alcohol when lighting fireworks

Remember to keep fireworks in a metal box with a lid for safe storage and keep a bucket of water handy, just in case you set fire to something.

Always supervise children and never give sparklers to a child under five.

Residents are also advised to only buy fireworks from reputable sellers and take advice to ensure they buy the correctly sized fireworks for the intended display area. It’s illegal to sell fireworks out in the open, on street corners, market stalls, or car boots. If member of the public sees this happening, then please report it to Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133.

For further information and advice including The Firework Code and Bonfire Safety please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/celebratesafely.