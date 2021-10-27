Have your say on how COVID-19 has impacted you

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is inviting people who live, work or study in Warwickshire to take part in a survey to help understand the impact of the COVID-19 on our communities.

This is the second survey from the council and is an opportunity for residents to share their experiences through the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on their lives, including health and wellbeing, employment and services they use.

The results from the survey will highlight key issues faced by people throughout the past 18 months and will help to inform how our services and communities recover to be the best they can be following the pandemic.

The first survey was conducted over a year ago and the feedback helped to shape council services to support residents:

People said that outdoor space was important. The council supported our hospitality sector to provide seating outdoors and have waived fees to use pavements. We are also investing in improving green spaces.

People said the pandemic negatively impacted your wellbeing. The council secured £1m to invest in initiatives to improve wellbeing and reduce social isolation.

People said you were walking and cycling more for short distances. The council invested in improving the cycling safety network across Warwickshire.

People said you were unsure how to access tests and general support through the pandemic. The council increased promotion of 119 & nhs.uk/ coronavirus as well as sending COVID support guides to households across the county.

The survey, which should take around 15 minutes to complete, is available online at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/covid-recovery-survey-2021. All respondents must be aged 18 and over. Anyone who would like to complete the survey but does not have internet access can call 01926 731484 for assistance to complete the survey over the phone.

Warwickshire County Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“We know that the pandemic has had a huge impact on our communities and we need to know how people have been affected in order to put appropriate support in place to help people to be as safe and well as possible. “So we may get a true picture of the effect of the pandemic on our population I hope lots of people will complete the survey and share with us their circumstances, experiences and opinions. All information will be treated confidentially and will be crucial to us as we shape services now and into the future.”

For more information about keeping safe and well throughout the pandemic and to access council services visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirus