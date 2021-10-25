Warwickshire students encouraged to keep digs fire safe

During Student Fire Safety Week (25-31 October), Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging students who have recently moved into new accommodation to stay alert to fire hazards.

Many young people are living away from home for the first time, either in rented property or halls of residence, with new responsibilities when it comes to fire prevention and awareness.

Home Office fire statistics show that 66% of the 160-plus fires attended by fire and rescue services at student halls of residence in 2019/20 were started by cooking appliances.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “When living away from home, it’s important to recognise new fire hazards, and take precautions to reduce your risk.

“The majority of fires we attend at student accommodation start in the kitchen, often when someone has become distracted. We’re asking students to make sure they don’t leave cooking unattended and take extra care if cooking with oil.

“If you’ve been drinking, we’d advise to give cooking a miss and end your night out with the arrival of a takeaway rather than a fire engine.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging students bear in mind these top tips for fire safety.

Do:

Test fire alarms regularly.

Keep student digs smelling fresh with a fragrance spray or reed diffusers rather than candles.

When the fire alarm sounds, react quickly and evacuate safely.

Give cooking your full attention.

Don't:

Never light candles or have open flames in your student housing.

Never cover smoke alarms.

Don’t ignore fire alarms.

Avoid distractions while cooking, and never leave cooking unattended.

For more student fire safety tips, visit our website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety