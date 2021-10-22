More organisations prove their staff can Thrive at Work

More organisations have been officially recognised by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) for their work in actively promoting the health and wellbeing of their staff.
Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA, and Cllr Izzi Seccombe, WMCA portfolio lead for Wellbeing and Leader of Warwickshire County Council, joined a virtual event at which 32 employers received accreditation for their work under the Thrive at Work scheme.
Accreditation enables organisations to demonstrate their commitment to good employee welfare and how they have worked to improve health in the workplace.
It has four levels of accreditation, starting at the Foundation level and progressing on to Bronze, Silver and Gold levels. The programme is part-funded through the Mental Health and Productivity Pilot.
Cllr Izzi Seccombe, WMCA portfolio lead for Wellbeing and Leader of Warwickshire County Council, officially opened the Thrive at Work accreditation awards.
Of the 32 employers recognised, 21 achieved Foundation Level and 11 were accredited with Bronze.
The Mayor said: “The mental and physical health and wellbeing of employees across the West Midlands is of vital importance and it was brilliant to be able to recognise the 32 employers who are looking after their staff through our Thrive at Work scheme.
“We all know that a healthy and happy workforce is a productive workforce, and so I would urge as many employers as possible to sign up and join this excellent initiative.”
Cllr Seccombe, who officially opened the event, said: “It was great to see the efforts of these forward-thinking employers’ recognised at the WMCA-organised virtual event.
“These employers are blazing a trail for others to follow.”
The accredited organisations were:
Foundation Level
Minerva Industries UK
IPP
ParentPay
Wesleyan
Birmingham City Council
E A Ellison & Co Ltd
Heathwatch Warwickshire
Penderels Trust
Technoset Ltd
Park Hill Thorns Federation
GRS Group
Heart of England Community Foundation
Earthen Lamp Ltd
TTK Confectionery Ltd
Superfast-IT Limited
Tisski Limited
Brookhurst Primary School
University College Birmingham Guild of Students
Dame Ellen Pinsent School
Shropshire Council
Royal Orthopaedic Hospital
Bronze Level Awards
Group 1 – Smaller organisations
Apex Resource Management
Digital Glue
A&M EDM Ltd
Speciality Fibres
Group 2 – Public Sector organisations
Warwickshire County Council
Coventry City Council
Stratford Council
Office Public Guardian
Group 3 – Larger SME organisations
Mecalac Construction Equipment
Sidney Stringer Academy
IM Group