More organisations prove their staff can Thrive at Work

More organisations have been officially recognised by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) for their work in actively promoting the health and wellbeing of their staff.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA, and Cllr Izzi Seccombe, WMCA portfolio lead for Wellbeing and Leader of Warwickshire County Council, joined a virtual event at which 32 employers received accreditation for their work under the Thrive at Work scheme.

Accreditation enables organisations to demonstrate their commitment to good employee welfare and how they have worked to improve health in the workplace.

It has four levels of accreditation, starting at the Foundation level and progressing on to Bronze, Silver and Gold levels. The programme is part-funded through the Mental Health and Productivity Pilot.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, WMCA portfolio lead for Wellbeing and Leader of Warwickshire County Council, officially opened the Thrive at Work accreditation awards.

Of the 32 employers recognised, 21 achieved Foundation Level and 11 were accredited with Bronze.

The Mayor said: “The mental and physical health and wellbeing of employees across the West Midlands is of vital importance and it was brilliant to be able to recognise the 32 employers who are looking after their staff through our Thrive at Work scheme.

“We all know that a healthy and happy workforce is a productive workforce, and so I would urge as many employers as possible to sign up and join this excellent initiative.”

Cllr Seccombe, who officially opened the event, said: “It was great to see the efforts of these forward-thinking employers’ recognised at the WMCA-organised virtual event.

“These employers are blazing a trail for others to follow.”

The accredited organisations were:

Foundation Level

Minerva Industries UK

IPP

ParentPay

Wesleyan

Birmingham City Council

E A Ellison & Co Ltd

Heathwatch Warwickshire

Penderels Trust

Technoset Ltd

Park Hill Thorns Federation

GRS Group

Heart of England Community Foundation

Earthen Lamp Ltd

TTK Confectionery Ltd

Superfast-IT Limited

Tisski Limited

Brookhurst Primary School

University College Birmingham Guild of Students

Dame Ellen Pinsent School

Shropshire Council

Royal Orthopaedic Hospital

Bronze Level Awards

Group 1 – Smaller organisations

Apex Resource Management

Digital Glue

A&M EDM Ltd

Speciality Fibres

Group 2 – Public Sector organisations

Warwickshire County Council

Coventry City Council

Stratford Council

Office Public Guardian

Group 3 – Larger SME organisations

Mecalac Construction Equipment

Sidney Stringer Academy

IM Group