Warwickshire joins the global race to zero carbon emissions

It’s great news for residents and our environment as Warwickshire County Council commits to the worldwide race to net-zero carbon emissions.

Ahead of this year’s UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Warwickshire has joined 799 cities, areas and businesses around the world in a pledge to halve carbon emissions by 2030 – and reach net-zero emissions in the 2040s or sooner – to ensure a green and just recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to projects such as the commitment to planting a tree for every resident in the county and the £1 million Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund, Warwickshire is well on track to deliver its fair share of action to tackle the global climate emergency.

The Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Izzi Seccombe and it’s Chief Executive Officer, Monica Fogarty, today formally confirmed participation in the Cities Race to Zero campaign.

In the run-up to COP-26, the Race to Zero campaign aims to bring together the most powerful coalition of businesses, investors, cities, and regions in history, all working together to create green jobs and tackle climate change.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “The challenge of the climate change emergency is truly a global one that extends well beyond the boundaries of counties or even nations. This is a challenge faced by everyone who is alive today wherever they are in the world and the only solution to this is has to be an equally global one.

“It is for these reasons that Warwickshire pledges its commitment to the race to zero, which is already uniting areas around the world to raise their climate ambition, make new commitments to protect our planet, and lay the foundation for a more just, sustainable, and resilient future for our planet.

As Warwickshire makes our commitment to the race to zero, I would like to call on our neighbouring authorities, our partner organisations and the whole of the UK to follow suit and together strive for a greener and brighter future for all.”

As part of its commitment to the Race to Zero, Warwickshire has pledged to:

1. Endorse these principles:

We recognise the global climate emergency;

We are committed to keeping global heating below the 1.5°C goal of the Paris Agreement;

We are committed to putting inclusive climate action at the centre of all urban decision-making, to create thriving and equitable communities for everyone;

We invite our partners – political leaders, CEOs, trade unions, investors, and civil society – to join us in recognising the global climate emergency and help us deliver on science-based action to overcome it.

2. Plan and immediately begin implementing specific inclusive climate policies across buildings, transport, waste, clean energy, food, nature, and other key sectors.

More information about the race to zero can be found here: https://www.c40knowledgehub.org/s/cities-race-to-zero?language=en_US

For more information about how Warwickshire is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf