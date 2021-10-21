Warwickshire residents urged to avoid safety scares this Halloween!

With Halloween drawing closer Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Warwickshire Trading Standards are urging the public to avoid safety scares such as burns and accidental house fires.

Whilst Halloween can be really exciting it can also very scary and not always for the right reason. Therefore, this Halloween parents are being urged to follow some key safety advice to ensure that Halloween goes without a hitch. This includes:

· Supervising children when carving and shaping pumpkins. Never leave them unattended with cutting devices.

· Ensuring children can be seen at night, are accompanied by an adult, and supervised

· Swapping candles for battery operated tealights in homemade lanterns and pumpkins. These are much safer than candles with a naked flame.

· Make sure any lit candles are extinguished properly before going to bed and are kept away from flammable materials including clothing and curtains.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “We know that Halloween is a popular event and an opportunity for some fun, however we urge people to think of safety risks this year. It is common for people to be creative with their costumes and attires at parties, but these can sometimes pose a real fire hazard. If you are buying a costume, ensure that the costume you buy has a CE or UKCA mark on the label and keep it away from fire, lit candles, and other naked flames.

"We want people to be able to enjoy these festivities safely and with care. Heeding the safety advice could mean the difference between a happy Halloween or one of real horror. So please don’t take the risk!”

For more information on fire safety visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety