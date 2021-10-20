New counselling project in Warwickshire to support children and parents

A new project called Strengthened Families will support children and parents in Warwickshire with their wellbeing.

It will be managed by the Parenting Project who are a voluntary organisation in Warwickshire working with children and young people, including those with Special Educational Needs and Disability from 0 – 25 and their parents to help them with their mental health needs alongside their general health and wellbeing.

Parenting Project will be offering 1-1 counselling sessions for parents, which are confidential, person-centred and use a trauma informed approach which explores what is important to individuals and strategies that can help them.

Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council said: “I am really pleased to see these funds used to support children and families across Warwickshire and Strengthened Families will feed into the Council’s aim of ensuring that all our children and young people can lead a fulfilling life and be part of their community. This is complementary support that will take place alongside the positive work ongoing through the Council’s SEND and Inclusion Change Programme.”

The project is one of 36 funded through Warwickshire County Council’s COVID-19 Mental Wellbeing and Resilience Fund that has awarded £750k to support local community groups and businesses.

Elaine Johnson, CEO at The Parenting Project said: “The Parenting Project is delighted to be able to support the council in their aim to ensure that all children and young people can lead a fulfilling life and be part of their community. We are honoured to be awarded the funding to enable us to extend our work to families who need us the most.”

Counselling sessions can be accessed via phone, virtual sessions through zoom or face to face, and Parenting Project can offer up to 18 sessions of counselling.

For more information contact: counselling@parentingproject.org.uk.