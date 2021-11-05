Mallory Road, Bishops Tachbrook - Proposed New Raised Table

A new raised table is to be installed on Mallory Road at the junction of Seven Acre Close. The scheme will help to restrict vehicle speeds and improve road safety.

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to install 1 no. raised table on Mallory Road, Bishops Tachbrook. The scheme involves the installation of a new raised table on Mallory Road to reduce road traffic speed at the junction of Seven Acre Close where the speed limit changes from 50mph westbound to 30mph eastbound. The scheme will help improve the environment for residents, pedestrians and cyclists by restricting vehicle speeds and improving road safety. The location of the speed hump is set out in schedule 1 and can be referred to in drawings MWT21 051-01a.

Public Notice (PDF, 61 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 45 kB)

MWT21 051-10a (PDF, 474 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ross Corben, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or send by email to rosscorben@warwickshire.gov.uk. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 25 November 2021.