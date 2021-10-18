Have your say on Coventry and Warwickshire's Living Well with Dementia Strategy

Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council are asking people to get involved and have their say on the Living Well with Dementia strategy.

The vision for Coventry and Warwickshire’s Living Well with Dementia Strategy 2022 - 2027 is ‘everyone affected by dementia is enabled to live well’ and the strategy details the priorities that will help ensure that people with dementia, as well as their carers, receive the appropriate support, information, and advice along their journey with dementia. The strategy is open for engagement to allow anyone to have their say on the strategy and help to shape the future of services and support.

There are currently estimated to be 11,000 people living with dementia in Warwickshire, and dementia affects many more people than this, including family members who care for their loved ones. The aim of the engagement is to shape the strategy to ensure services and support are available for those who need it.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Our priority as Warwickshire County Council is to help people live as independently and as well as possible. Support is available throughout the county to help people with dementia as well as their carers. As part of this strategy, we want to hear from a wide range of people about what they feel is important about access to services and support, what is working well and what could be improved.”

You can have your say online at Coventry & Warwickshire's Living Well with Dementia strategy engagement survey and it could take between 15 and 45 minutes to complete the survey.

There is also an easy read version available here.

Alongside the online surveys, Making Space (coproduction service in Warwickshire) is offering a range of opportunities to support people with dementia and their carers to shape the Dementia Strategy. Individuals can book onto one of the following sessions:

1-to-1 session (which can include a person with dementia and / or their carer and staff from Making Space)

Focus groups – these are small group sessions with other people with dementia and carers, and staff from Making Space.

Visits to Dementia cafes /Patient Participation Groups or other small groups to talk to people attending on a 1:1 basis or in small groups.

Sessions can be delivered virtually, by telephone or face-to-face, and will be offered until 31st October 2021. For further information on the sessions contact Making Space on tel: 01926 679207 or email: coproduction.warks@makingspace.co.uk.

The engagement on the strategy is open until 31st October and the feedback will be reviewed, collated into a full report and a summary report and used to shape the strategy.