The Gardening Skills course on the Active Learning programme, based at Pound Lane Learning Centre, has got off to a blooming marvellous start this half term!

Seven enthusiastic learners, with ACL staff Lucy and Alison, are transforming, the plot at Pound Lane. When the building closed over lockdown, the foxes and weeds took over. The group has ambitious plans, including a scented seating area and a plant sale for charity. Watch this space!

If you would like to find out more, contact Lucy Whittington on 07394 913258 or email lucywhittington@warwickshire.gov.uk.