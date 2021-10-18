Residents are urged to continue regular testing as COVID-19 cases rise in Nuneaton

With more positive cases of COVID-19 being recorded in the Nuneaton area, knowing how often and when to take a LFT or PCR test is more important than ever before...

With more positive cases of COVID-19 being recorded in the Nuneaton area, knowing how often and when to take a LFT or PCR test is more important than ever before to help to control the spread of the virus.

Home lateral flow test (LFT) kits can be collected from local pharmacies (you will need to give the pharmacy a code – find out how to get your code here), ordered online at www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests or by calling 119. It is advised that people take one of these tests every 3-4 days, particularly if they have regular contact with others.

People with no COVID-19 symptoms who would prefer to test at a dedicated testing site can attend United Reform Church in Nuneaton on weekdays 9.15am to 4.45pm and on Saturdays 10.15am to 3.45pm. Those attending will need to supply a mobile phone number as test results are sent via text, this number can belong to a friend or family member. Kits for home testing can also be collected from this location, and car parking is available in the local area.

In addition to continuing to take lateral flow tests every 3-4 days, those with symptoms of COVID-19 or anyone who has been in contact with a positive case should book an NHS PCR test. PCR tests must be booked at a local testing site or mobile testing unit in advance. People can call 119 or go to www.gov.uk to make an appointment.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care said:

“COVID-19 is still with us and whilst life is returning to normal in many ways, testing for the virus should continue to be a regular part of our lives for some time. We need to do all we can, especially in areas such as Nuneaton at the moment which has rising case numbers, to protect each other from any suspected risks. “Testing is an important tool in helping us to control the spread of the virus, so please continue to take regular lateral flow tests at home and book a PCR test if you have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who is positive.”

For more information about COVID-19 testing options, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covid-19-testing-warwickshire