National Express Coventry Route 20 extension to Nuneaton from 27 January 2020

From Monday 27th January 2020, National Express Coventry will be extending their number 20 service from Coventry and Bedworth into Nuneaton.

The new service will run up to every 20 minutes, Monday to Saturday daytime, using smart and modern buses which will also have space for a person in a wheelchair.

All vehicles can take contactless payments with fares being just £2.20 for the first journey and totalling no more than £4 per day, no matter how how many journeys you make in the same day. If paying by cash, fares will be £2.20 for a single trip, or £4 for an all day ticket which can be purchased when boarding the bus.

For full details, including timetables, please visit the National Express Coventry website.

Passenger Transport Development Team