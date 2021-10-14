There are caring jobs available across Warwickshire now

More people are needed to look after those in our communities who need additional support.

You could make a real difference in people’s lives by taking on a flexible role in the care sector. A range of roles around the county and across community services including ICE drivers, social care roles, nurses, housekeeping and management.

If you’re looking for a new career or second job and are caring, compassionate and a good communicator get in touch. You will be required to be fully vaccinated to work in residential and nursing homes.

The Warwickshire Learning and Care Partnership brings together services and organisations across the care sector to support each other and make Warwickshire the best it can be.

To register an expression of interest and to find out more please go to https://forms.office.com/r/upbpWicqv3