Take care with candles warm Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Residents are asked to take care when using candles as Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service joins other fire and rescue services across the country to mark Candle Fire Safety Week (11-17 October)

With candle fires resulting in around 300 casualties each year in England, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking people to take extra care with candles this winter. According to government statistics, there were 994 fire incidents in England between 2020 and 2021 where candles were listed as the source of ignition for the fire.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “Candles are a common sight in many homes however it’s important to remember that a candle is not just a decorative feature. Left unattended, an open flame is a serious fire hazard.

“Residents should place lit candles with care, away from curtains, pets and children and always remember to put them out when leaving the room, even for a moment. Even with these precautions, it’s vital to be prepared should the worst happen. Working smoke alarms can give you the vital time you need to get out, stay out and call 999. Keep yourself and your loved ones safe by testing your alarm regularly and by practicing your escape routes.”

To help residents use candles safely, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and the national Fire Kills campaign have some tips for this Candle Fire Safety Week:

Place your candles carefully. Make sure they are on a stable surface, out of the reach of pets and children, and keep them away from flammable objects like curtains, furniture, bedding and books.

Do not burn several candles close together as this might cause the flame to flare

Always put scented candles in a heat resistant holder. These candles are designed to liquefy when heated to maximise fragrance.

For more information on fire safety in the home, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety