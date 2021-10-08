Now under new management, the companies that owned and ran the Falstaff Hotel in Leamington have been fined more than £350,000 after repeated fire safety breaches put guests and staff at risk.

The companies, which have a registered address at the Mercure Warwick Honily Court Hotel in Honiley, near Kenilworth, between them pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to 38 fire safety charges.

