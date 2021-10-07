Get spooked this October Half Term with Halloween events from Heritage and Culture Warwickshire

Are you looking for a spook-tacular Halloween?

For those hoping for a spook-tacular Halloween this October Half Term, Warwickshire County Council’s Heritage and Culture team (HCW) have organised some exciting events for families in Warwickshire!

HCW have worked with Vortex Creates to put together an immersive haunted house museum at St John’s House Museum in Warwick. Families can explore rooms and see them as they have never seen them before, as well as go on a Halloween cat trail and a walk through the graveyard of past residents. They can also get involved in craft activities such as making Mad Science Slime and a Halloween decoration to take home. For younger children there will be a messy play laboratory to make potions and spells, an opportunity to build homes for fairies and a special Halloween Arty Tots craft session at Market Hall Museum in Warwick.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “We’re all so pleased to be able to run these events this year, especially as they were originally planned for 2020. I am delighted that family events can now take place again within our museums. The team have worked tirelessly over the last 18 months providing museum-from-home packs for families during lockdown and I am sure they will be happy to see them again face-to-face!”

The dates for the events taking place are:

Tuesday 26th October – Spook-tacular Arty Tots – Market Hall Museum

Wednesday 27th October – Pills, Potions and Witches – Market Hall Museum

Thursday 28th to Sunday 31st October – St John’s Haunted House – St John’s House Museum

Spaces are limited so all events should be booked in advance at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice to avoid disappointment.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire provide a range of services that help local communities, schools and visitors connect and engage with their local heritage. For more details visit https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/whats