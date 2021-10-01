Campaign asking residents to plant trees to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off in Warwickshire 

An event to mark the start of the official planting season for The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) took place in Warwickshire this week, as Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwicksh...

An event to mark the start of the official planting season for The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) took place in Warwickshire this week, as Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive, Warwickshire County Council, and Tim Cox, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire planted a small-leaved lime tree at WCC’s Staff Cricket Club grounds in Warwick.

The QGC was launched earlier this year and encourages everyone to plant a tree for the Jubilee. With a focus on planting sustainably, QGC is a national project to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s 70 years on the throne, to benefit current and future generations.

Everyone from individuals to organisations and community groups is being asked to plant a tree to mark the long and historic reign of The Queen.

Although the big event doesn’t start until next year, tree planting season is now upon us, running from October 2021 until March 2022. There is plenty of planting advice and tips on the QGC website for both the novice and the more green fingered gardener to ensure the best choice of healthy native trees that will thrive in their environments: https://queensgreencanopy.org/

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said:

“We are delighted to be supporting The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative for the benefit of our environment and also to honour Her Majesty The Queen. Planting trees is something many of us can do in the coming months to positively tackle climate-change, help wildlife and create a legacy for future generations.”

Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive, Warwickshire County Council said:

“Whether it be a small tree in a back garden or getting involved in a community project to plant new woodlands, we hope as many people in Warwickshire as possible are inspired to get involved and 'Plant a Tree for the Jubilee'.”

Tim Cox, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire said:

“The Jubilee is an important event. In 2022, The Queen will become the first Monarch in English history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee for 70 years of service.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is giving everyone the opportunity to celebrate this remarkable milestone by planting trees so they will thrive for generations to come.”

Once a tree is planted, it can be added to the QGC map - a digital record of the Jubilee tree planting projects across the UK, enabling participants to celebrate their contribution and inspire others to start planting.

Alongside this project is the QGC’s education programme, which includes a special Jubilee edition of the Royal Forestry Society, Junior Forester Award, and a programme to gift 70 Celebration Trees to selected primary schools in UK cities including Broad Heath Primary School in Coventry. This initiative will highlight the educational aspects of trees and the significance of giving young people access to nature, encouraging wider engagement with the QGC across the school curriculum.