Go smoke free for Stoptober

October marks the start of Stoptober, an initiative encouraging people to quit smoking for 28 days making them 5 times more likely to quit for good.

Warwickshire county council is supporting Stoptober by highlighting the range of support and tools available to help people quit smoking.

Smoking prevalence is higher than the national average in North Warwickshire, Nuneaton & Bedworth and Rugby for both adults who smoke and pregnant women who smoke at the time of delivery.

Warwickshire County Council understands that quitting smoking can be very difficult as smokers are addicted to the nicotine in tobacco, however, there are a range of services available to support smokers on their quitting journey.

Warwickshire’s stop smoking support service, Quit4Good, is a free 12-week programme providing regular support from expert Stop Smoking Advisors and stop smoking medication (prescription payable) available at a number of Pharmacies and GPs across the county. The free NHS quit smoking app gives you advice and support at your fingertips.

Pregnant women and their families can receive free confidential support, advice and treatment from the Stop Smoking in Pregnancy Service (SSiP). The specialist advisors understand addiction and the challenges of going smoke free and can help you choose the right treatment options for you. Visit www.Quit4Baby.co.uk or call 07917 227 004.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“We want our residents to be as healthy as possible and quitting smoking is a great start. Stoptober allows people to take small steps – begin by quitting for 28 days and then hopefully you will have the tools and courage to quit for good.

“Stopping smoking not only improves your physical health but also is proven to boost your mental health and wellbeing, it can also help to improve mood and relieve stress, anxiety and depression.

“There are many good health reasons to stop smoking as it can improve your overall health and reduce your chances of longer-term health conditions, such as, dementia. For more information about the health benefits of quitting visit smoke free facts.”

For more information about Quit 4 Good visit quit4good.warwickshire.gov.uk

For more information about SSiP service visit quit4good.warwickshire.gov.uk/quit4baby