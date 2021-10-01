Warwickshire youth asked to help make Warwickshire the best it can be 

Warwickshire County Council wants to understand what is important to the future generation as it continues with its ambition to make Warwickshire the best it can be.

The Council has launched a survey specifically for young people to capture their feedback which will feed into the development of a new Council Plan to deliver services as effectively as possible over the next five years. The survey can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/councilplanyp.

Warwickshire has a great track record of stepping up to meet big challenges. The past 18 months have been no different. Thousands of people and organisations have worked hard to tackle COVID-19, support those most at risk, and look out for each other.

As the future of our county, the council is committed to hearing what young people have to say, what matters to them and what they need. Their contributions will be essential to shape the Council Plan and help make Warwickshire the best it can be.

Warwickshire County Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families and Education, said: “We know how valuable it is to listen to the views and opinions of our young people, to make them feel involved and to help shape our county so it is as child friendly as possible and a great place to grow up and learn.

‘By completing the survey, it will give young people the opportunity to have their say on things like the council’s response to climate change, supporting the economy, wellbeing priorities and keeping our communities healthy, safe and connected.

‘Please share this survey with the young people in your life so we can hear from the views of the future.”

This approach supports the county’s Child Friendly Warwickshire programme which celebrates all the positive things happening for children and young people. The programme goals are for children to be heard, safe, healthy, skilled and happy and everyone can all play a part to achieve this by working together to make this a place where every child has a bright future.

Alongside engaging with young people Warwickshire County Council is asking everyone who lives, works and studies in Warwickshire for their views which will feed into the development of the Council Plan. More information and a link to the online survey can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask