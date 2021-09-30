Nuneaton residents Ellen and Geoff Beston named as Foster Carers of the Year 2021

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce that Nuneaton residents Ellen and Geoff Beston have been named Warwickshire’s Foster Carers of the Year 2021 for the huge differe...

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce that Nuneaton residents Ellen and Geoff Beston have been named Warwickshire’s Foster Carers of the Year 2021 for the huge difference they make to the lives of children in Warwickshire.

The couple was surprised at home earlier this month by Warwickshire County Councillor Jeff Morgan and the council’s Strategic Director for People, Nigel Minns who presented the award and delivered personal thanks to them for all they do for children and young people.

Ellen and Geoff were chosen for the award because they demonstrated that they are a true asset to the council’s fostering team. Ellen and Geoff have provided a supportive family home for young people since 2012 when they became foster carers. According to the social workers who work with them, they always go above and beyond their duties prioritising their role as carers and making sure all children are comfortable even when placed at short notice. They referenced Geoff’s personality which makes everyone smile and described Ellen as the organiser who Geoff fondly refers to as ‘the boss’.

Social workers went on to describe them as always willing to listen and build strong relationships with children who are in crisis and as great team players who regularly provide invaluable support to the fostering team.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services said: “We were delighted to present Ellen and Geoff with the Foster Carer of the Year award for the supportive, welcoming and reassuring approach they take to transforming the lives of many young people.

“Ellen and Geoff have given so much of their time to vulnerable children and young people. On one occasion they even missed out on some pre-booked tickets to see Sir Tom Jones because of their dedication to Warwickshire’s children! It was an honour to meet them and hear all about the huge difference they are making. I am so grateful to them for all they do.

“Fostering for Warwickshire County Council is an exciting and rewarding experience supporting children and young people to lead safe, healthy and independent lives. We have so many incredible foster carers here in Warwickshire and are always looking for more people to join us.

Ellen and Geoff Beston, WCC’s Foster Carers of the Year said:

“We were so shocked to hear we had won the award. It’s great to be recognised for the difference we are making. It’s a tremendous award to have received.

“Being a foster carer for the county is very busy but rewarding! Our role has recently changed and we now do emergency cover – children come to us who are struggling, anxious or traumatised and seeing the gradual changes in them and starting to watch them develop and starting to enjoy life is hugely rewarding.

“We have children that regularly keep in contact with us and have said things have changed for them by coming into our care, we love making a difference to their lives.”

The county council’s foster carers contribute to making Warwickshire the best it can be, offering a great place for children and young people to live, learn and grow. Children are at the centre of communities and foster carers work hard to ensure that their voices are heard, they are engaged in all aspects of their lives, and they are empowered to reach their full potential. We can all play a part in this by working together to create a child friendly county where every child has a brighter future, and everyone cares.

Fostering for the council gives people the opportunity to learn new skills and change the lives of children and young people with support and guidance from WCC social workers along the way. If you would like to find out more about how you can foster for Warwickshire, visit https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/