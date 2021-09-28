New lunchtimes are going down a storm with back-to-school pupils at St Paul’s C of E Primary School

A school catering company based in Warwickshire is rejoicing at winning the contract to deliver the lunchtime meals being relished by children who’ve returned to the classroom for a new year at S...

A school catering company based in Warwickshire is rejoicing at winning the contract to deliver the lunchtime meals being relished by children who’ve returned to the classroom for a new year at St Paul’s C of E Primary School in Nuneaton.

Educaterers started providing meals to St Paul’s C of E Primary School this month, as pupils returned to school after the summer holidays and got the chance to try out the new menus.

The response from some discerning young customers has been brilliant and the school staff are pleased with the quality of the nourishing meals provided by Educaterers, which are helping their pupils to get through their busy school days.

Pupils enjoy meal selections that comprise everything from ‘Fish Fridays’ and classic roast dinners to vegetarian and vegan options, such as vegan bolognese, Quorn nuggets and veggie sausages.

And as encouraging a healthy lifestyle becomes an even greater priority for schools, Educaterers back that philosophy by serving delicious balanced meals each day.

Educaterers serve up over 120,000 healthy, appetising meals a week in over 200 schools in Warwickshire, Coventry, Birmingham, Leicestershire, and Oxfordshire.

Caroline Alexander, Managing Director of Educaterers, said: “We’re very happy to be providing school meals to St Paul’s C of E Primary School, another new school customer for us in Nuneaton.

“I’m delighted that we continue to impress, and I believe it is Educaterers’ appetite for progress and innovation combined with our numerous years of involvement in the school catering industry that has brought about this sustained success.

“We are continuing to re-invest in the company and our colleagues, so our business is not only sustainable but continues to grow at a pace that does not compromise our core values or delivery of our service, welcoming new contracts and people to the Educaterers family.”

For more information on Educaterers follow @educaterers on Twitter or visit www.educaterers.co.uk.