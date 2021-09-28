Trading Standards and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Warn of the Dangers of Storing Petrol and Diesel at Home

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are warning residents about the dangers of storing petrol and diesel at home. Consumers may be tempted to buy ...

Consumers may be tempted to buy more fuel than they need and store it at home, warn Trading Standards Officers, but this is incredibly dangerous. Petrol and diesel vapour is highly explosive and can be ignited by a single spark. It can be damaging if it comes in to contact with the skin and if not stored in a UN approved container can leak, releasing vapour.

As well as producing a fire hazard, the vapour can cause irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, and exposure to high concentrations, particularly in restricted spaces, can cause dizziness and unconsciousness.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is joining Trading Standards in reminding residents that to protect us all there are rules and regulations around storing fuel and the smallest amounts can have devastating effects, causing death and serious injuries, when they are involved in fire situations.

If storing petrol or diesel at home, residents are advised that they should only purchase small amounts for specific uses such as for lawn mowers and other gardening equipment and the machine's tank should be filled as soon as possible rather than keeping it in a UN approved container.

Any petrol and diesel that is being stored should be kept in a storage building with adequate ventilation and fire protection.

Petrol and diesel should not be stored to be dispensed into a motor vehicle.

Businesses such as taxi and delivery firms should also follow this guidance.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service want to emphasise to residents that storing fuel in the workplace or at home can create a fire danger owing to its extremely flammable and combustible nature.

This can cause a grave risk of injury, loss of life and harm to not only individuals’ own properties but to other properties in the area.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“Storing large quantities of petrol or diesel at home is incredibly dangerous. I urge residents to follow the advice of our Trading Standards and Fire and Rescue Service.”

Trading Standards are in the process of contacting Warwickshire petrol stations with further guidance on dispensing petrol and diesel safely.

If you suspect petrol or diesel is being stored in a dangerous or illegal manner, report it to Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

Warwickshire Trading Standards is the service responsible for helping to ensure that fuel is stored and sold safely.