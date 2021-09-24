Adult and Community Learning - We're still here!

Each Autumn the ACL brochure is delivered to thousands of households in Warwickshire. Maybe you’ve seen it - the cover features a rainbow bubble image from our Land Art smartphone photography course.

When the first lockdown was announced, our tutors were delivering face to face courses. Online learning was new to many, but proved remarkably popular, with the convenience of accessing a course wherever there was an internet connection. We developed a range of engaging content, and were impressed to learn how important the ACL community became to many. All the same, it is wonderful to anticipate the return of face- to-face learning again. So, this autumn we will be of-fering a combination of online courses and courses taking place in community venues, with new ones added to the website regularly.

‘Thank you for an inspiring, interesting, thought-provoking, fun course. It’s been a pleasure and a joy, and a very welcome interlude in this time of isolation.’ JW, Leamington

We have a wide remit – helping families support their children at school, adults to improve English and Maths skills, or with English for Speakers of Other Languages. Our tutors support adults with learning difficulties, and we offer a range of IT, Arts and Language courses to enhance knowledge and appreciation of a wide range of vocational and creative subjects. We’re always keen to hear what you would like to learn!

Our very encouraging teacher enabled us all to feel ok to share our work even though we were new to each other. CS, Rugby

Continuing to learn as an adult, besides enhancing skills and qualifications, can improve general confidence and wellbeing. Trying out new things is a great way to promote creativity, and meeting others with similar aims and interests can inspire and encourage along the way.

Our strength is quality, personalized provision. Our tutors will challenge you, but they won’t leave you to struggle along the way. They are approachable, and skilled at inspiring individuals from all walks of life.

So, if you feel like learning something new, or developing an existing passion, why not look out for the brochure, or browse this website to see if something appeals? Courses are competitively priced, with discounts/full remittance available in certain circumstances.

Make this the year you pass your Maths GCSE, write your novel, learn a language, paint a portrait or take inspiring photographs. If you are over 19 and live in Warwickshire, we would love to hear from you.