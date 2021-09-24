Nuneaton youth asked to have their say on education

Young people in Nuneaton are being asked to help shape their education by contributing to the Nuneaton Education Strategy (NES), which aims to improve their prospects...

Young people in Nuneaton are being asked to help shape their education by contributing to the Nuneaton Education Strategy (NES), which aims to improve their prospects and aspirations as part of the Transforming Nuneaton programme.

Warwickshire County Council is looking to recruit fifteen young people from diverse backgrounds across Nuneaton in years six - twelve, including those with special education needs and disability, to form a committee that will complement and advise the NES to ensure that changes made are reflective of the needs and wants of children and young people. Meetings will take place every half term, either face to face or through online meetings.

This is an opportunity for young people to meet others from their area in a fun and informal setting, as well as build confidence and gain valuable skills that will help them in their education and future employment.

Young people can apply or be nominated by completing a form at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/nesyp. Applications must be submitted by October 15 2021.

Warwickshire County Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families and Education, said: “We know how valuable it is to listen to the views and opinions of our young people, to make them feel involved and to help shape our county so it is as child friendly as possible. Supporting the Nuneaton Education Strategy is one of many opportunities to do this and the Nuneaton representatives will have a chance to influence and guide decision makers on how the council uses its resources. It is also a great way for the young people to gain valuable life skills, improving aspirations and opportunities for them in the future.

‘If you know a young person who would benefit from this opportunity, please fill out the nomination form today.”

Warwickshire County Council is committed to hearing what the county’s young people have to say, what matters to them and what they need. Their contributions to the strategy will be essential to help make Warwickshire the best it can be and there will be many more opportunities for young people to get involved with the council and its work.

This approach supports the county’s Child Friendly Warwickshire programme which celebrates all the positive things happening for children and young people to make the county a great place to grow up and learn. The programme goals are for children to be heard, safe, healthy, skilled and happy and everyone can all play a part to achieve this by working together to make this a place where every child has a bright future. To share ideas or thoughts, please send these to childfriendly@warwickshire.gov.uk.