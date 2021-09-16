Rugby Borough CPE Variation No. 4

Warwickshire County Council are making the above named order as described in the public notice.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council are making the above named order as described in the Public Notice below.

Orders and Public Notice

Public Notice (PDF, 113 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 78 kB)

2017 Consolidation Order (PDF, 1,455 kB)

2021 Variation Order (PDF, 19,866 kB)

Plans

Consultation Plans (PDF, 10,698 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall, Warwick by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk. Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.