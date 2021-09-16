Warwickshire residents asked to look out for gas danger signs this Gas Safety Week

Residents in Warwickshire are asked to look out for gas danger signs as part of a national week of awareness raising called Gas Safety Week, 13 – 19 September 2021. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue S...

Residents in Warwickshire are asked to look out for gas danger signs as part of a national week of awareness raising called Gas Safety Week, 13 – 19 September 2021.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is backing the campaign to ensure the safety of residents in Warwickshire and protect people’s homes from harm.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “I’m pleased that Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is coming together with organisations from across the UK to highlight these important home safety issues that could have devastating consequences if left unchecked. Please do everything you can to fit to at least one smoke alarm on every floor of your home and a carbon monoxide detector in every room with a gas or fuelled appliance such as a boiler or gas fire.”

Residents can keep their family safe by following Gas Safe Register’s top tips:

• Know the symptoms of CO poisoning; headaches, nausea, breathlessness, collapse, dizziness and loss of consciousness.

• If you smell gas or think there might be a gas leak, call the free 24-hour national gas emergency number immediately on 0800 111 999.

• Never attempt to work on a gas appliance yourself, always seek the help of a qualified Gas Safe registered engineer who can work on your gas cooker, boiler or fire in a safe way.

• Don’t cut corners - only employ a suitably qualified Gas Safe registered engineer when having gas work carried out in your home.

• Always ask to see your engineer’s Gas Safe ID card. Make sure you check the back of the card, which will state which gas appliances they are qualified to work on.

Bob Kerr, Gas Services Director at Gas Safe Register, said: "This Gas Safety Week we’re urging the nation to take a ‘no excuses’ attitude. Be better gas safe than sorry – don’t let excuses get in the way of the health and safety of your loved ones. If flames on gas appliances like cookers have gone floppy and yellow or orange instead of crisp and blue, there could be something up. Other things to look out for are increased condensation inside windows or sooty black marks on or around appliances. If you spot one of these signs get a qualified Gas Safe registered engineer in ASAP to take a look. Set a reminder for an annual safety test and never let anyone work on your gas without checking they are Gas Safe registered first.”

Gas Safe Register is the official register for legally qualified engineers. Residents can find a registered engineer in their area by visiting the Gas Safe Register website at GasSafeRegister.co.uk.