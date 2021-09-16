Coronavirus (COVID-19)

HWRC On the day booking

Thank you for booking an appointment at a Warwickshire recycling centre.

If booking after midnight on the day of the visit, we are not able to have your car registration number on the booking list held on the gate, so you will need to bring evidence of your booking.

This can be in electronic form. You can show your booking confirmation web page, booking email, or ticket. You can show this on a mobile phone or tablet at the gate. A photo on your phone or tablet is advisable.

If preferred, you can bring a printout of any of:

  • booking confirmation webpage,
  • booking email
  • or ticket.

The 10-digit booking reference number, site, day and time must be clearly visible for the staff at the gate to view through your car window.

Examples of each are shown below.

Booking confirmation webpage

Eventbrite booking confirmation

Booking email

Email booking confirmation screenshot

Ticket

Eventbrite booking ticket

You will only need to take this with you if you have booked on the day. If booking before midnight the day before or earlier, your car registration will be on a list at the gate.

Published: 16th September 2021

