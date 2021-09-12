Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership supports mature drivers in getting a reliable second opinion about their driving

It’s great news for mature residents as they will continue to be supported to drive safely for as long as possible.

Working with IAM Road Smart, Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is highlighting their mature driver assessment this week as part of the on-going #SharetheSpace Vulnerable Road User National Police Chief Council Campaign.

The Mature Driver Review is an hour-long bespoke session, tailored to the individuals' needs with an approved driving instructor or qualified IAM RoadSmart Examiner as your assessor.

It takes place in the driver’s own vehicle along familiar routes and roads they travel and may use daily. At the end of the session the assessor will offer feedback, hints, tips, and observations to improve skills and boost confidence. It is not a test, but it may reassure drivers, their family or loved ones of their competence on the road.

This week, the partnership will be actively promoting the Mature Driver Review with local police teams promoting the scheme at local engagement events and through our social media channels. We ask for residents to speak to their older family members about the scheme and the benefits.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We are very proud of our close partnership with IAM Road Smart, which allows us to deliver the really useful mature driver assessments across the county.

"This course is designed for those mature drivers who have been driving for 20+ years to help to improve their skills and confidence to enable them to continue driving safely for many years to come. With an ageing population, we want to be proactive and support individuals to maintain their motoring independence for as long as they can, and that means driving safely.

“If you, or a friend or relative living in Warwickshire feel you may benefit from this valuable opportunity then please get in touch with IAM Road Smart. We want all our mature drivers to drive safely and with confidence.”

If you are a Warwickshire resident, you can book a free review by calling 0300 303 1134 during office hours and quote the reference WCC.

The Mature Driver Review is available to all UK residents for £65. Anyone wanting to book a course can do so by contacting IAM RoadSmart directly.

More information about the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership can be found on the website: https://warksroadsafety.org/

You can also like them on Facebook – @WarwickshireRoadSafety and follow them on Twitter – @WarksRoadSafety