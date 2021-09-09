Proposed 30mph Speed Limit, Shuttington

Proposed Traffic Regulation Order for a 30mph Speed Limit on Main Road and New Road, Shuttington

Scheme overview

Currently, there is a 30mph speed limit Order from 1974 in place along Main Road only. Other road lengths in Shuttington have a 30mph in place by virtue of the Street Lighting. The intention here is to simplify the overall 30mph speed limit regime, including the introduction of three new short lengths of 30mph at the village extremities. The DfT already state that where street lighting exists any other 30mph Orders should be revoked. Those new 30mph extents outside of the street lit areas will have to be by a new 30mph Order. Extending the 30mph speed limit out from the village by these relatively short lengths should have the effect of slowing motorists down prior to entering the urbanised lit areas which should make signs / pedestrians more conspicuous and aid road safety.

Traffic orders and public notices

Public Notice (pdf, 17kb)

Statement of reasons for making the Traffic Regulation Order (pdf, 21kb)

Previous TRO to be revoked (pdf, 402kb)

Technical plans

TR/11238-01 rev B (pdf, 395kb)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Mike McDonnell , Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412 536).

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk (with "Shuttington 30mph" as the e-mail subject) or by post to Mike McDonnell, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy). Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 1st October 2021.