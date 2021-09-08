Get your tickets for the unmissable Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Warwickshire residents have a second chance to get Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games tickets as the national ticket ballot opens.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is coming to Warwickshire next summer, with the Road Race taking place in Warwick and the Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls taking place in Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa. Between Wednesday 8 and 8pm on Thursday 30 September, residents of Warwickshire have a second chance to apply for tickets as part of the National Ticket Ballot.

Local residents are being urged not to miss out on this fantastic opportunity to access tickets for the unmissable Games in 2022. Anyone can create their ticket account and select tickets at: www.birmingham2022.com/tickets.

There are more than one million tickets available for the Games with ticket prices starting from £8 for under 16s and £15 for adults. There are also £22 tickets available for every single session throughout the Games, including all medal sessions and the opening and closing ceremonies.

In total there are 286 sessions across 19 sports and eight para sports, including athletics, swimming, gymnastics, and netball, as well as a host of new sports including women’s cricket T20, basketball 3x3, wheelchair basketball 3x3 and mixed synchronised diving, so there is something for everyone.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire County Council is very proud that the location of the Birmingham 2022 road race will be Warwick and that, with our partners in the District Council, we will be hosting this incredible event during the Games. The Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and I hope many of our residents will take part in the ticket ballot.

“It’s a packed roster of world-class sporting events throughout the Commonwealth Games, from cycling to swimming, Lawn Bowls to basketball, so there really is something for everyone and with tickets starting as low as £8 for under 16, there is no better time than now to book your seats for West Midlands history.”

Birmingham 2022 will boast the largest sports programme in Commonwealth Games history, with venues hosting sport right across the region, including in Birmingham, Leamington Spa, Warwick, Sandwell, Solihull, Coventry, Wolverhampton and Cannock Chase.

To be a part of the biggest ever Commonwealth Games, set up your ticketing account and apply for tickets today at www.birmingham2022.com/tickets the National ballot closes on Thursday 30 September at 8pm.

To find out more about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames