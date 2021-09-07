Support for people caring for someone with dementia

September is World Alzheimer’s Month and throughout the month Warwickshire County Council will be raising awareness of Alzheimer’s.

September is World Alzheimer’s Month and throughout the month Warwickshire County Council will be raising awareness of Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) and the support available to people with the disease and those who care for them. World Alzheimer’s Month is the international campaign from Alzheimer’s Disease International and takes place annually in September.

There are currently just over 4,000 people diagnosed with dementia in Warwickshire, however, it is estimated that this is only 54% of the total people living with dementia. Services are available throughout the county for people diagnosed with dementia and with access to the right support, it is possible to live well with dementia.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “A key priority for Warwickshire County Council is to help people live as independently as possible. Support is available throughout the county to help people with dementia and people who care for someone with dementia.

“Services can support with a wide range of topics such as accessing local support groups to finding out about the financial support available to understanding more about respite provision. Accessing support helps you to provide the best care possible to the people who depend on you.”

John* cares for his wife who has dementia and has shared his story to help people understand the types of support available in Warwickshire and the difference it has made to his life. It's so important for people to get the support they need to safeguard their health and wellbeing and the council wants people to know that help is out there.

“My wife has early onset dementia and I have been her main carer for three years. I am responsible for all the washing, cooking and cleaning and as my family all live far away and I don’t have any support. I also have my own health concerns and my mobility has become very poor which absolutely devastated me, but my main concern is for the care of my wife.

“Our neighbour supported my wife while I was in hospital, but this isn’t something that she can do long-term. She told me about support for carers through the Carer Wellbeing Service and rang them up for me.

“They were really kind on the phone and an appointment was made for someone to come and speak with me at home. It was the first time that someone had actually asked about me, how was I feeling, how can they help. The worker suggested that we both needed help and that I needed a break, they helped to contact social services for me and also did a benefits check for us both through the local citizens advice.”

“Due to my mobility issues I could no longer drive and this affected my independence. The Carer Wellbeing Service made some enquires on my behalf and I was able to access a grant to help convert my car so I can learn how to drive it using my hands. This has given me my life back and as I won’t have to rely on others to get about.

“I now have support from them to help care for my wife which gives me a break. I’ve regained my independence and it has enabled me to still do things for myself. I’m forever grateful for all the help that I have received.”

The Carer Wellbeing service is just one of a number of services offering support for carers or those affected by dementia in Warwickshire.

Dementia Connect provides personalised advice and practical and emotional support for people with dementia and their carers. For further information on this service and the range of support for anyone affected by dementia, visit dementia.warwickshire.gov.uk.

For general carer support visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

For further information about the range of support services available to those affected by Dementia, visit dementia.warwickshire.gov.uk

To read about World Alzheimers Month and Alzheimer’s Disease International go to www.alzint.org.