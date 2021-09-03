Three Warwickshire country parks win Tripadvisor’s 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award

Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, Hartshill Hayes Country Park, and Kingsbury Water Park have all been recognised as great visitor destinations...

Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, Hartshill Hayes Country Park, and Kingsbury Water Park, which are run by Warwickshire County Council, have all been recognised as great visitor destinations by receiving the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award from travel platform Tripadvisor.

The 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates attractions that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe, having earned positive reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year has been, Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, Hartshill Hayes Country Park, and Kingsbury Water Park stood out to Tripadvisor by continuously delighting visitors with their outdoor spaces, activities, and facilities.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said:

“We are delighted to have received this award for three of Warwickshire’s country parks. Over the past 18 months alone, outdoors spaces have played a crucial role in supporting residents’ mental health and wellbeing. This award if a great reflection of the importance spending time outside to stay safe, well and connected, and Warwickshire County Council will continue to maintain these parks so that they can be enjoyed by our local communities now and for future generations.”

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, said:

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards. I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. “The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience provided to guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

Recent Tripadvisor reviews include Lousie’s comment about the Burton Dassett Hills as a “brilliant place to spend some quality family time outdoors. Very windy but kids loved the woods and rolling down hills just as much at 10 and 14 as they did when very little!” Archie said Kingsbury Water Park is a “lovely place with loads of places to walk, and good play areas for the kids. Miniature steam train ride was excellent as well”, and Sally comments that Hartshill Hayes is “wonderful for walks in spring when the bluebells are in blossom. Fantastic dog walking location for families.”

To read more travellers’ reviews and find out more about the popular features of Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, Hartshill Hayes Country Park, and Kingsbury Water Park, visit the following pages on Tripadvisor:

• Burton Dassett Hills Country Park www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Attraction_Review-g504204-d2536390-Reviews-Burton_Dassett_Hills_Country_Park-Southam_Warwickshire_England.html

• Hartshill Hayes Country Park www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Attraction_Review-g504201-d2536947-Reviews-Hartshill_Hayes_Country_Park-Nuneaton_Warwickshire_England.html

• Kingsbury Water Park www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Attraction_Review-g190731-d214071-Reviews-Kingsbury_Water_Park-The_Royal_Town_of_Sutton_Coldfield_West_Midlands_England.html