Do you have a connection with the Commonwealth?

Warwick District Council is asking local people to share their connections to the Commonwealth.

Celebrating just under “1 Year to Go” to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Paralympics currently taking place in Tokyo, Warwick District Council is asking local people to share their connections to the Commonwealth. Whether it’s a short story, a personal experience, or a link to a local community, they are aiming to find a local link to all 54 Commonwealth countries.

If you are looking for inspiration, Warwick District Council will be sharing videos from local athletes about their own connections to the Commonwealth. And with the Bowls England National Finals taking place at Victoria Park Bowling Greens in Royal Leamington Spa until Sunday 5 September, Warwick District Council spoke to international Lawn Bowls player and Commonwealth Games Medalist Jamie Lea-Winch’s about her story from the Delhi games in 2010. You can watch her inspiring video here.

But your connection does not need to be sports related. It could be work-related, or you might have been involved in a charitable or community project in the Commonwealth, maybe your family and friends that live in the Commonwealth will provide you with an interesting story to tell?

Liam Bartlett, Warwick District Council Portfolio Holder for Culture, Tourism & Leisure said:

“There must be so many of our residents who have interesting tales to tell about their own connections to the Commonwealth. Please send them in and help reach our goal of finding a local connection to all 54 countries of the Commonwealth. It’s a great way of helping us as we prepare to welcome visitors and spectators from the Commonwealth to the Lawn Bowls and Para Bowls at Victoria Park and the start and finish of the Cycling Road Race from St Nicholas Park.”

Commonwealth connections can be submitted to Warwick District Council by completing this form. Written submissions can be bullet points, stories, quotes or facts and figures, but must be a maximum of 500 words, and videos must be no more than 2 minutes long, photos and illustrations can also be included in this form.

You can also share your stories on social media using the hashtag #WDCCommowealthConnections and Warwick District Council will re-share* them across their social media channels and website.

For further information on the Commonwealth Connections initiative, the upcoming general sale ticket ballot and activities happening in the district visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/cg2022.

For more information on attending the Bowls England National Finals visit www.bowlsengland.com/the-national-finals-2021 to purchase tickets with daily tickets starting from £4 for adults and £1 for Under 18s. There are also activities when then is a break between matches with a new fan zone including an onsite bar & food options and a retail village.

*Submissions must meet Warwick District Council's guidelines for acceptable content and GDPR statement on their website.