Think before you drink over bank holiday weekend 

Warwickshire residents are requested to think twice about drink driving this bank holiday weekend and to consider the impact their actions could have on others in the county.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service regularly attend road traffic collisions on the county’s roads and some of these will have had involvement from drink or drug drivers, unfit to control their vehicles.

Moreno Francisco, Fire Prevention Manager for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We want people in Warwickshire to enjoy seeing friends and family this bank holiday weekend after such a long time when social interactions have been curtailed.

“There has been a steady rise in road accidents in recent months though, as restrictions have been lifted. This could be down to a number of factors as people have been driving less and are out of practice. That is an unfortunate consequence of the restrictions and will improve as drivers get used to being back on the roads.

“But the increase in social opportunities may also be having a bearing which is avoidable. The figures show that accidents are more likely when a driver is over the legal limit. So we urge everybody who is socialising this weekend to leave the car at home and use public transport, taxis or a designated non-drinking driver. It sounds obvious but analysis of the statistics shows that there are still many drivers who take a chance and drive after drinking. We implore people to have a good time but to do so safely.”

Department for Transport figures for 2018 showed that an estimated 8,680 people were killed or injured when at least one driver was over the drink drive limit.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue at Warwickshire County Council said: “Drink driving is a crime that often impacts on others before the perpetrator, and it can have fatal consequences. You may think that you are only just over the drink drive limit but your control of the vehicle will be impaired and you could cause a serious accident. Driving or attempting to drive while above the legal limit can get you, 6 months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a driving ban for at least 1 year (3 years if convicted twice in 10 years). For your own sake, as well as others using the county’s roads, please don’t do it.”

If members of the public are concerned about their drinking, they can access support in Warwickshire from Change Grow Live’s Drug and Alcohol service. Members of the public can also report anyone that they believe may be drink or drug driving in Warwickshire to police by dialling 101.