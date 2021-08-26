Informal Consultations 2021

Informal consultation - parking amendments across Stratford District

Overview

Further to the informal consulatation that was undertaken in Stratford District, Warwickshire County Council are proposing to progress to the formal consultation stage. Before we progress the schemes for Brook End Drive, Henley-in-Arden and Welsh Road West, Southam we have made some changes based on the feedback that we received during the first round of consultations. The revised proposals are linked below together with an online feedback form that we are using to collect responses

Brook End Drive

These proposals have been revised to include additional restrictions at various places including in Brook End Close and further along Station Road.

Brook End Drive Plan No.1 (PDF, 309 kB)

Brook End Drive Plan No.2 (PDF, 302 kB)

Brook End Drive Plan No.3 (PDF, 300 kB)

Online Response Form

Welsh Road West

These proposals have been revised to additional restrictions at the junction of Hillyard Road.

Welsh Road West Plan No.1 (PDF, 310 kB)

Welsh Road West Plan No.2 (PDF, 307 kB)

Online Response Form

Enquiries

We would be grateful to receive your responses by Sunday 12th September 2021. If you have any queries, please email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk or contact Ben Davenport on 01926 412071.