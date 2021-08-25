Eighth reuse shop reopens: Shipston Recycling Centre reuse shop opens again

Bargain hunters in Stratford-on-Avon District can rejoice as the Shipston reuse centre reopens on weekdays.

The Shipston Recycling Centre reuse shop on Brailes Lane will now be open weekdays from 9:30am to 3pm.

The shops at eight of Warwickshire’s recycling centres are now open. These popular shops are a treasure-trove of bargains and curiosities, selling a vast range of house and garden goods. Donations of good quality items are sought, including furniture, soft furnishings, garden equipment, tools, electrical equipment, toys, bikes, books, music and films.

The opening days and times of the shops broadly follow the recycling centre timetable, but the charity websites carry full details on times, what materials are in demand for donations and Covid-safe practices:

Details on reuse shops at Shipston, Burton Farm in Stratford, Wellesbourne, Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Princes Drive in Leamington, Hunters Lane in Rugby and Lower House Farm near Atherstone can be found at https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/shops/reuse-shops/

Judkins in Nuneaton reuse shop https://www.maryannevans.org.uk/mary-ann-evans-hospice-shops-2/

Donations are cleaned and thoroughly safety checked before going on sale.

Visiting arrangements vary for each of the following sites:

Shipston – Use the dedicated shop car parking spaces

Burton Farm, Stratford – Use the dedicated shop car park

Wellesbourne – Use the dedicated shop car park

Cherry Orchard, Kenilworth – Park on the street and walk in

Princes Drive, Leamington – Park at Victoria Park and walk

Hunters Lane, Rugby – Park on the street and walk in

Judkins, Nuneaton – Call 02476 347860

Lower House Farm, Dordon – Use the dedicated shop car park

Stockton – Currently closed

Arrangements can be made for the collection of bulky or heavy items purchased from the shops. For Cherry Orchard, Hunters Lane and Princes Drive, heavy or bulky items should be donated by booking an appointment for the recycling centre via www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

It is important that residents do not visit the shops or recycling centres if they have symptoms, have been tested positive for Covid and are self-isolating or have been advised to self-isolate due to being in contact with someone with Covid.

Information about the reuse shops, recycling centres and bookings can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Heritage, Culture and the Environment, said: “We are delighted that reuse shops across Warwickshire have been open throughout the summer. Our reuse shops are a shining example of both social and environmental sustainability: not only do they give tonnes of items each month a new home rather than a one stop trip to landfill, they give local people access to a mind boggling array of preloved bargains for the home and garden. At the same time, the shops offer opportunities for voluntary work and all profits from the sale of the goods go to charities who carry out fantastic work to directly benefit people in the local area.

“If you are having a clear-out or doing some home improvement, you can do no better than taking a trip to your nearest reuse shop to donate or buy and support the reuse economy, which does such good for local charities and is one easy way for householders to cut their carbon emissions and help the environment.”

Information about the reuse shops, recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc or contact Warwickshire Recycles on Facebook and/or Twitter