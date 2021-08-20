Warwickshire’s multi-agency response to Covid-19 up for Public Service Award 

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and partners have been shortlisted for The Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE) Award for their joint approach to ensure Covid-19 Regulations were foll...

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and partners have been shortlisted for The Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE) Award for their joint approach to ensure Covid-19 Regulations were followed by local businesses.

The highly successful multi-agency approach between WCC’s Environmental Health, Trading Standards and Community Safety teams; the District and Borough Councils; Public Health; Warwickshire Police; Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Coventry City Council, successfully delivered the biggest regulatory challenge in decades: ensuring that Covid-19 Regulations were consistently applied across the county, and businesses were supported to comply.

As a result of this exemplary collaboration - of the 4,300 interactions by the partners with businesses over compliance with Covid-19 Regulations since 25 March 2020, enforcement action was taken on only six occasions.

With an emphasis on informal advice and support, rather than enforcement, the partners have produced best practice guides and information for staff, operators and senior managers as the regulatory framework and guidance changed throughout the pandemic. They have delivered more than 30 webinars since June 2020 for every business sector, as well as a diverse range of community and other events, including Remembrance events, religious events and high profile sporting events.

One of the biggest challenges, was the different interpretations of the Regulations being taken by businesses in order to stay open. However, the united approach to the application of the Covid-19 Regulations ensured a consistent response from all partners.

From the outset of the pandemic, Warwickshire Trading Standards became the central point for referrals of any breaches, or reported breaches of the Regulations. This information is shared at a twice weekly meeting - the Warwickshire Intel and Tasking Partnership Meeting - where partners carefully assess the breaches against the Regulations and apply the same approach across all business sectors.

The Warwickshire collaboration has been a catalyst for change, at levels well beyond the boundaries of the County. For example, a collective compliance approach was made to a car parts retailer who continued to allow the general public into their stores, in contravention of the Regulations. The result was that the retailer changed their practices for all stores across the country.

One of the most recent challenges for the partnership was the onset of the summer festival season. The Intel and Tasking Partnership developed a public health risk indicator model to assess the potential for events and festivals. Each week a video has been posted to YouTube updating event organisers on any changes, or emerging trends.

Regular surveys with partner agencies have revealed how valuable this collaborative approach has been for all parties in their aim of supporting businesses and keeping residents safe.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, says: “I’m delighted and proud that the County Council and our partners have been shortlisted for the APSE Award. As a result of our joined-up working, residents and business have not only seen consistency in terms of advice and support, but also transparency in the way we have applied the Covid-19 Regulations. While seeking compliance, we have at the same time, placed an emphasis on support and information to businesses, only using enforcement powers on the rare occasions when all other avenues have failed. The collaboration and consistency that lies at the heart of this approach provides a long-lasting legacy of co-operation between partners that will last well beyond the pandemic.”

Councillor Judy Falp, Portfolio Holder for Community Protection for Warwickshire District Council said: “We are pleased to see that the hard work and dedication of our teams is being recognised at a national level. Our focus has always been on supporting businesses in navigating the legislation and requirements, working closely with our partners to ensure that their staff and customers were safe. We continue to provide support to businesses as the legislation changes.”

DCC Alex Franklin Smith from Warwickshire Police said: “Working closely with partner agencies was absolutely key to providing a consistent response to the pandemic across the county. It was imperative that we worked together to support the vast majority of people and businesses determined to do the right thing while ensuring appropriate actions were taken against those deliberately putting others at risk.

“I would like to thank all those involved in the multi-agency work, which I believe made a vital contribution to keeping people safe during a significant health crisis. The approach built on relationships that were already established and made them even stronger, leaving a legacy of partnership work that will continue to benefit the people of Warwickshire for years to come.”