Council to offer funding to local groups to support ethnically diverse communities

Community groups across Warwickshire that support the health and wellbeing of ethnically diverse communities are invited to apply for funding from Warwickshire County Council to enhance their work and support COVID-19 resilience.

Groups can bid for small grants from a £325,000 Warwickshire County Council Reducing the Impacts of COVID-19 Fund to improve community health and wellbeing by focusing on at least one of the following:

Tackling social isolation

Supporting mental health and wellbeing

Reducing unemployment

Improving physical health

The funding follows a recommendation in the Director of Public Health's annual report to understand communities and co-design services and initiatives to reduce health inequalities, enabling residents to recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and improve their health and wellbeing.

Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said:

“Supporting our residents to be safe, healthy and independent is a key priority for the council and this funding will help group improve the health and wellbeing of ethnically diverse communities. “The Director of Public Health annual report highlighted the inequalities within our communities and the need to continue to work with our community groups to address this, provide services to reduce inequalities and understand the needs of our residents. We are keen to hear from new and existing community groups and organisations and other local groups to help improve the health outcomes of our communities.”

Community groups who need support with their application can sign up to a workshop hosted by WCC and WCAVA on Monday 6th September 2021. The workshop will also provide signposting to other funding or support services. To book a place click here.

All applications should be submitted online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/impactgrant by 5pm on Sunday 26th September 2021.

The Warwickshire Director of Public Health annual report is available here