Around 17,000 children in Warwickshire to benefit from activity and food programme

The holiday activities and food programme 2021 (HAF) is a government scheme providing funding to Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and other local authorities to coordinate free, enriching holiday activities and healthy food for families eligible for benefits-related free school meals and including children with additional needs.

To get involved the families of 17,000 children were sent a HAF code at the start of the summer break. The code allows them to book from a selection of activities from arond 90 providers during school holidays promoted via the council’s Family Information Service. They include a wide range of experiences including horse riding, sport camps, arts and craft activities, gymnastics and much more.

The summer HAF programme follows a successful run over the Easter break where around 2,500 young people either received food hampers and activity packs or attended face-to-face activities.

One of the activities that has already taken place this summer is Stratford Music Networks summer band programme. Young people attended the session to form two new bands which they called The Mercurys and Chain Expired. Claire, the organiser at Stratford Music Network said: “The kids had such a brilliant first day and it is incredible seeing the joy they experience picking up the instruments - most of them for the first time. What a wonderful opportunity these youngsters are having thanks to the HAF scheme!”

The bands are playing their first gig on 8 August at The Shakespeare Street Bar and Club in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Another activity provider who has taken part in the programme said: “We had so much positive feedback where parents reported that their children loved the sessions and they stated that they would not have been able to afford the activities without the scheme. The HAF programme allowed us to extend our work to reach disadvantaged children and young people locally.”

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said:

“The HAF programme has enabled many organisations across the county to have an impact on the lives of families who are struggling. I am delighted that children and young people are being supported to ensure their summer break is a special and memorable experience.

“I would like to acknowledge the team behind-the-scenes who have worked tirelessly to promote the programme and ensure that as many families as possible can benefit from it. I would also like to thank our providers for making such a huge difference to so many children and young people across the county through the HAF scheme.”

For more information on the HAF programme, go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/children-families/summer-holiday-activities-children-warwickshire/2

If you have any questions about Warwickshire's HAF programme, email Hafprogramme@warwickshire.gov.uk or contact The Family Information Service helpline on 01926 742274.