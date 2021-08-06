Unfinished Business at Rugby Library

An exhibition that highlights the fight for women’s rights is on display in Rugby Library during August.

Warwickshire County Council's Library Service is part of the Living Knowledge Network, a partnership between The British Library and public libraries throughout the country. Part of this membership provides the opportunity to host an exhibition that ties in with the main British Library display. In 2020/21, this has been 'Unfinished Business: The Fight for Women's Rights’.

Earlier this year Warwickshire's library service held a series of virtual events to celebrate the main exhibition and have created a digital showcase of Warwickshire women who were involved in the fight for women's rights. The digital showcase brings together resources from Warwickshire Libraries, Heritage and Culture and the County Record Office, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/unfinishedbusiness for more information.

Unfortunately, it has not been possible to display the exhibition panels during the pandemic, but with restrictions eased, and Warwickshire’s libraries continuing to expand the services available, the Unfinished Business panels will be available to view at Rugby Library throughout August.

Booking is not required and visitors are being asked to share their thoughts with the British Library, and library colleagues will be on hand to gather this feedback.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation said: “It’s great that Rugby Library is able to host the exhibition panels which support The British Libraries main Unfinished Business exhibit over the last year.

"The fight for women’s rights is, quite rightly, a fight that should be placed in the spotlight, so I’m really pleased library customers will get the opportunity to find out more. And with book displays to accompany the display, I hope customers will be moved to take home some inspirational reading too.”

On Wednesday 25 August as part of the Summer Reading Challenge celebrations, Warwickshire Libraries will be hosting a virtual event with Kate Pankhurst, illustrator, author and suffragette relation as she tells the stories of some of the inspirational women who have been responsible for many of the world's most ground-breaking scientific discoveries. Kate will talk about the hard work and persistence of history-makers who changed our understanding of science and transformed people's ideas of what women can do.

This event is free and aimed at children taking part in the Wild World Heroes Summer Reading Challenge. More information and booking information can be found on Eventbrite.

Find out more about this year's Summer Reading Challenge www.warwickshire.gov.uk/summerreadingchallenge , open to children aged 4 - 11.