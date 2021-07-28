Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service hosting four Pride talks in August for Warwickshire Pride

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will be hosting a series of pride talks throughout August.

Pride month in Warwickshire will be celebrated by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service through a series of Pride talks called #RainbowWednesdays, featuring a range of speakers, held on each Wednesday of August.

There will be a series of virtual talks with attendees encouraged to come along and take part in the discussion. Each talk will be inclusive and will last 90 minutes including time for questions from the audience. The aim of these talks is to explore important topics affecting LGBTQ people and to provide an opportunity to hear diverse perspectives. The talks are in partnership with Warwickshire Pride and are part of a month of Pride activities with the virtual festival taking place on Saturday August 21. WFRS is grateful for the involvement of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service in supporting some of the talks.

The talks will be on four topics as follows at 1830hrs:

Angela Dunne, Senior Customer Service Assistant, from Warwickshire County Council & 1 Other will speak about Pronouns - he/she/they on 4 th August.

August. Imran Dean, Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Officer for WFRS & Dan Brown from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service will speak about LGBTQ Allies in the Workplace on 11 th August.

August. Dan Brown & Rachel Salmon, Inclusion Officer from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue will speak about LGBTQ Discrimination and Microaggression on 18 th August.

August. Joanna Kemp PhD, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Advisor from Warwickshire County Council & 1 Other will speak about Terminology - appropriate or inappropriate on 25th August.

Chief Fire Officer for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Brook, said: “Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service wants to create an environment where everyone feels like they belong and can contribute. I’m pleased that we can talk openly about these important issues that affect people across the county. We are committed to further improving equality, diversity and inclusion efforts for our Service and creating an environment where our staff can bring their whole selves to work and where they can understand issues that are faced across all of our community so that they are best placed to address them effectively.”

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety said: “I am delighted to see these talks taking place as they contribute to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s public presence as somewhere that anybody in our community would want to come and work in and a place that they would feel safe in and supported.”

You can sign-up for free to register your attendance through this link https://bit.ly/RainbowWednesdays