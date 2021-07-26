Have your say: Warwickshire County Council launches consultation on future bus services

Warwickshire residents are being asked to share their views to help shape an ambitious plan for the future of bus services in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is working closely with bus operators to develop the Warwickshire Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) aimed at encouraging more people to travel by bus.

In March, the government published a National Bus Strategy which set out a framework for recovery from the pandemic and a vision for future bus service improvement across the country. It has earmarked £3 billion towards improving bus services throughout England.

The BSIP will set out Warwickshire's ambitions for bus service improvements and will be used by Government as the basis on which to award funding which, if successful, will benefit people living, working and travelling in Warwickshire.

WCC is engaging with groups and individuals across the county to get their views, including: residents; bus operators; public transport user groups; rail stakeholders; business groups; voluntary groups; hospitals and emergency services; Borough and District Councils; Parish and Town Councils; Warwickshire MPs; Highways England and neighbouring local authorities.

Councillor Wallace Redford, Cabinet Member for Transport and Planning said: “For many, buses are a lifeline to employment, education, medical appointments and leisure, and are essential to the economy. Working with our partners, we are committed to ensuring our bus services are the best they can be.

“We want to hear from as many residents as possible to help shape our BSIP and make sure that it reflects our communities right across the county. We're keen to hear from people who already use buses and from those who currently don’t. We also want to hear from public, private and voluntary organisations who have an interest in making our bus services work better.”

Have your say - how to take part

Click on the link to complete the survey online: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/bus-service-improvement-plan/consult_view/

If you would like a paper copy of the survey or need it in an alternative format, please contact us by phone on 01926 412771 or email rosiecoyle@warwickshire.gov.uk

If you need an Easy Read version of the survey, please also contact us by phone on 01926 412771 or email rosiecoyle@warwickshire.gov.uk

The closing date to complete the survey is Sunday 19th September 2021