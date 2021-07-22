Warwickshire County Council bids fond farewell to Chief Fire Officer Kieran Amos

Warwickshire has bid a fond farewell to its Chief Fire Officer who is retiring after over 30 years of service across the country. Kieran Amos joined Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) in Ap...

Kieran Amos joined Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) in April 2019. He brought a wealth of skills and experience from roles across a range of services and agencies. Prior to joining Warwickshire, he was West Sussex County Council Director of Operations and Assistant Chief Fire Officer, with responsibilities for all aspects of Prevention, Protection and Response.

Much of his time at Warwickshire has been in co-ordinating the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic which saw the service increase its partnership working to support communities, particularly in the roll out of community testing and the Hospital to Home service.

Kieran’s role as Chief Fire Officer will now be taken over by Ben Brook, previously Warwickshire’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer.

Commenting on his time at Warwickshire, Kieran said:

“It has been the greatest privilege of my career to have served as Warwickshire’s Chief Fire Officer. I truly hope I have made some positive contributions of my own but it’s more far important to me that so many of our dedicated staff have made hugely positive contributions to our service and to our communities over these last few years.

“With the incredible talent we have in Warwickshire – not least with Ben Brook replacing me as Chief – I am very confident indeed for the future and truly believe that Warwickshire’s residents will have the outstanding fire and rescue service that they deserve.”

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said: “Kieran leaves Warwickshire with our fondest wishes. In his time here, he has transformed the service and made it a community-based organisation where as well as protecting, preventing and responding to fires and serious incidents, we help the vulnerable.

“We are the eyes and ears of within the community and we are reflecting his passionate commitment to inclusion and diversity in our recruitment so that the service reflects the communities we serve.”

Warwickshire's incoming Chief Fire Officer, Ben Brook, concluded:

"I can say with absolute certainty that Kieran leaves Warwickshire having made a huge impression and gained the affection and respect of so many people, both in the service and of our partners. I can assure everyone that I will continue to instill the values he holds so dear in the service.

"On behalf of all of Warwickshire, I wish Kieran a very happy retirement. He is going to spend some richly-deserved time with his family and many friends. We bid him a fond farewell and look forward to him keeping in touch."