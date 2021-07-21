Council launches small grants to support Warwickshire’s youth work organisations 

Warwickshire County Council grants are available for small community and voluntary sector groups that provide youth work services for 11-18 year olds across the county. Yo...

Warwickshire County Council grants are available for small community and voluntary sector groups that provide youth work services for 11-18 year olds across the county.

Youth work takes place in many forms with young people all over Warwickshire. It helps youngsters to develop self-belief, confidence and prepares them for adult life by giving them knowledge, experiences, empowerment, and a place in their communities.

To further develop youth work opportunities for all, the council is offering small grants to organisations who work with young people to tackle local and county issues that affect them. Particular issues include anti-social behaviour, alcohol misuse, alcohol related hospital admissions, bladed weapon use, county lines and child exploitation.

Individual organisations can make bids for between £3,000 - £5,000 of funding to support the delivery of youth work for a minimum of 12 months, starting in September 2021. The deadline for submission is Monday the 9 August 2021.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for any small youth work organisations in Warwickshire and I urge them to apply for funding which could make a real difference to the lives of young people across the county.

“Children are at the centre of our communities and we work hard to ensure that their voices are heard, they are engaged in all aspects of their lives, and they are empowered to reach their full potential.

“The Youth Work Small Grant Scheme is part of our wider work on Child Friendly Warwickshire to make the county the best it can be, offering a great place for children and young people to live, learn and grow.

For more information and to access the Terms of Reference and application form, please go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/services-children-young-people/targeted-youth-support-tys/5