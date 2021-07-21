Supporting each other to stay safe

On 19 July, step four of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, and the end of legal restrictions around gatherings, the wearing of face coverings and social distancing, was introduced.

As individuals and communities adapt to these changes, Warwickshire County Council is reminding people to be kind and considerate to others and to continue to take necessary steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.

While restrictions, such as, social distancing and face coverings, are no longer legal requirements, COVID-19 is still present within our communities and these measures can continue to protect us.

Some people may be excited about this next step, however, others may feel more cautious - whether this is due to being more vulnerable to COVID-19 or feeling less comfortable with the removal of restrictions. Thinking about others and understanding that we are entering a new phase of living with COVID will help us to each adapt at our own pace.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Showing understanding for others and taking steps to protect our more vulnerable residents is so important as we enter this new phase of COVID-19. Our hotline 0800 4081447 remains open to provide extra support for Clinically Extremely Vulnerable residents and those who are self-isolating.

“Continuing to exercise caution through maintaining behaviours around hygiene, face coverings and keeping our distance will not only protect you but also people around you who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19. Working together will help to keep us all safe.”

Warwickshire County Council Director of Public Health, Shade Agboola, added: “COVID-19 has not gone away and is still spreading within our communities. Restrictions may no longer be required by law but I hope people will take on personal responsibility to continue to do the right things to curb the spread.

“As we learn to live with COVID-19 regular testing is key to identifying positive cases which must still isolate to break the chain of infection. People are advised to continue to do lateral flow tests twice a week and book an NHS PCR test if they have any symptoms.

“Anyone eligible for a vaccine should make sure that they get two doses for the best protection against the virus and help to avoid serious illness or hospitalisation because of COVID-19.”

If you are self-isolating or Clinically Extremely Vulnerable and need support, please call 0800 4081447 or go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirusvulnerable

To find out more about the different types of tests and how to access them please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covidtesting

Anyone over 18 can book a COVID vaccination here.