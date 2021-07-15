Art celebration for Abbey Street!

Winners of the Abbey Street hoarding artwork competition are announced!

Over 200 entries from local Nuneaton schools were received as part of an exciting competition to celebrate the town and provide artwork and poetry to decorate construction hoardings of the Abbey Street development.

Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council in partnership with Warwickshire County Council invited schools to enter their pupils’ artwork or poetry, with the winning entries seeing their design put in pride of place on the hoardings for all the town to see!

Abbey Street is part of the Transforming Nuneaton Programme and the compettion was one element of the delivery of the Nuneaton Education Strategy. This exciting project will deliver a brand-new cinema, hotel, food hall, public square, residential units, parking, workspaces and community services right in the heart of our local town centre!

Aiming for a start on site late August, construction of the first phase, a new hotel, will now be supported by the students' fabulous artwork.

The winners of the Transforming Nuneaton Local Schools Competition 2021, chosen by the Transforming Nuneaton Board, are:

KS1 – Lille, Weddington Primary School

KS2 - Kara-Mai, Middlemarch Junior School

KS3 - Grace, Higham Lane School

KS4 - Nathan, Higham Lane School

Each winner will be awarded a £50 voucher and a further £50 voucher for their school library.

Cllr Kristofer Wilson, Leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council said:

“We had a fantastic number of entries which made it difficult to choose the winners as they were all brilliant. Clearly a lot of thought and effort had gone into the artwork and poems. The good news is that all suitable entries will be used as part of the hoardings when works begin over the summer, with the winning images taking pride of place.”

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children, Families and Education at Warwickshire County Council added:

“We are very pleased that so many Nuneaton schoolchildren have been involved in this. We want all Nuneaton residents to be proud of their town and share our ambitions for it and it is wonderful that many young people have already contributed to the transformation programme."

Due to Covid restrictions, we are at present unable to give the prizes out in person however, when works commence in August we will be inviting the winners, schools and parents to a small awards ceremony to celebrate.

This will be a chance to showcase all the fantastic artwork and poems submitted, as well as providing an opportunity for the attendees to meet their local Councillors. We will confirm dates for this event in due course.

Finally, we would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to all that took part, it was wonderful to read about how much local students love Nuneaton and confirming that it is a great place to live, work, and play!